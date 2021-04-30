Would you like to see separate lanes for walkers, cyclists and vehicles in Levenmouth?

Traffic calming and cycle paths are proposed for some of Levenmouth’s busiest routes as part of a major 10-year regeneration project.

Members of the public are being asked what they think about plans to improve routes for walkers, cyclists and wheelers.

The Leven Programme is considering introducing separate lanes to keep pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles apart.

It is also looking at traffic calming in a bid to slow drivers down and make the roads safer for cyclists.

Shared use paths for walking and cycling are on the cards too.

The proposals form part of the wider programme to rejuvenate the areas around the River Leven,

Once known as the engine of Fife, the river used to power industry and was a vital part of the community.

However, much of the land alongside it is now vacant and derelict.

The project is intended to reconnect the river to the communities alongside it through a network of paths and environmental improvements.

It covers the area between Cameron Bridge and the Shorehead in Leven.

A consultation on the latest proposal will run until April 25.

‘Your views will play a key role’

SNP councillor Ken Caldwell, convener of Levenmouth area committee, urged as many people as possible to have a say.

“This consultation is part of the wider Leven Programme, which aims to improve connectivity for all within the Levenmouth area,” he said.

“Segregated cycle routes will hopefully encourage more people to cycle or walk rather than using a car.

“This will reduce pollution, help to tackle climate change and improve local air quality.”

He added: “I encourage all Levenmouth residents to take part in this next phase of the consultation. Your views will play a key role in the final design.”

Funding

Funding for the project has come from Sustrans Places for Everyone Programme, which is funded by Transport Scotland.

Pupils from Levenmouth Academy and St Agatha’s RC Primary School are also getting involved in the consultation.

They have accepted a challenge that will see them interview family members about active travel in Levenmouth.

They will present their findings in whatever way they want and the best entry will receive a prize.