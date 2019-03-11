Would-be TV stars could feature in BBC baking show to be filmed in Dundee

Those interested in appearing on TV could have their chance as a new baking show for the BBC is to be filmed in Broughty Ferry.

Raise the Roof Productions is filming the as-yet unnamed show on Tuesday from noon-2pm and is looking for people to come along to its charity bake sale.

Those interested will get the chance to try some treats, and possibly appear on the TV. All proceeds from the sale will be going to charity.

Anyone interested is asked to email their names to Nikolas at Nikolas.Forbes@raisetheroofproductions.com.

For more information contact bake@raisetheroofproductions.com or call 0141 212 2507.

Raise the Roof Productions, which makes shows with Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp, was set up by the pair with business partners Jane Muirhead and Sarah Walmsley.