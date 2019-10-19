Would-be thief puts himself in hot water after trying to steal hot chocolate from Dundee supermarket

A man who tried to steal hot chocolate from a supermarket and threatened staff is hoping to be given a chance to stay out of jail.

Steven Boyd was asked to leave Tesco at the Nethergate by staff on July 12 this year after attempting to make himself the hot drink using the Costa machine.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner to employees when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce told the court: “At 2.30pm the accused was taking hot chocolate from the Costa machine when he was asked not to do so.

“When he returned to the shop later asking to pay, he was told he was banned by the member of staff. He was staggering and going round the shop and shouting at customers and staff, telling them to **** off.

“He then made off towards the Overgate Shopping Centre.

“About half an hour later he was apprehended in the town centre.”

Defence agent Ross Bennett said Boyd, who is currently serving a sentence at HMP Perth on an unrelated charge, had suffered a head injury in jail since the incident.

He said: “Since he has been in prison he suffered a fall and hit his head. He has had seizures and is waiting for an MRI scan.

“What I am asking is that you defer sentencing to see if he can be of good behaviour rather than this revolving door of prison.

“He has been free of drugs since being in prison and also has a tenancy at Hilltown Court which I am told he will have when he is released.

“This is the first time he has had this since his mum died in 2015.”

Sheriff Rafferty agreed to defer sentence to allow Boyd the chance to be of good behaviour.

He said: “Don’t build your hopes up but I am keeping the options open.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing for reports until November 8.