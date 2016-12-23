The heartbroken husband of a woman allegedly murdered in a Dundee flat has described her as an “amazing human being” and a “great mother”.

Holly Alexander, 37, was found dead along with 40-year-old Ronnie Kidd at a property on Rosefield Street in the city’s West End on December 11.

A man has since appeared in court accused of murdering the pair.

Today Holly’s husband Forrest Alexander broke his silence to talk exclusively to the Tele about the tragedy.

The 38-year-old was born in Dundee but moved to the United States when he was young and he and his future wife first met when they were aged just 15.

He said he was told about Holly’s death in a phone call and said the agony of not knowing what happened in her final moments had made the tragedy even harder to cope with.

Forrest said: “It is horrible not knowing what exactly went on.

“I just want to know what went on and what happened so that we can get some sort of closure.

“This has been the worst week of my life. The worst possible thing that could have happened has happened.

“She was a great person, she was a great mother.

“She was a lost soul who just lost her way for a while. She just met the wrong people. She was so loving, she loved the kids so much. She was one of the most loving people you could have met.

“I just can’t understand how things have turned out the way they have.

“She was an amazing human being and she didn’t deserve this.

“I am just lost without her — we all are.”

Forrest and his wife — who was an American national — ran the NY Pizza parlour in Dundee’s Hilltown.

He and Holly had been married for 10 years and had three children — two sons and a daughter — who are aged six, eight and 10.

They moved to Dundee from Florida — after living in New York — two years ago.

Forrest said the couple’s children had yet to fully comprehend what had happened to their “loving” mum.

He said that the family’s pain had been exacerbated by the fact they were still unable to lay Holly to rest as a second post mortem is due to be carried out.

Forrest added: “The laws in this country mean that it is going to be four to six weeks before we can get her body.

“That makes it even harder because we can’t grieve properly until we get her back.”

Following Holly’s death her mother made a transatlantic plea to people to pray for her daughter.

Lorraine DiPalermo, who lives in New Hampshire in the USA, posted a copy of a Tele story about the double murder inquiry online along with the prayer request.

Holly’s aunt, June Newborn, who lives in North Carolina, said her death would leave a void among her family in America.

She described her as “always a shy girl but very smart and adventurous” and said that she was an “excellent mum”.

Meanwhile Ronnie’s family said he was a “great dad and grandad who will be very much missed by his family and friends”.

Krzysztof Gadecki was arrested and charged by police after the bodires of Holly and Ronnie were discovered.

The 37-year-old, of Benvie Road, appeared in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court last week accused of murdering them at a property in Rosefield Street.

Gadecki made no plea or declaration and he was remanded in custody.

It is alleged he repeatedly struck Holly Alexander on the body with a knife or similar instrument and did murder her.

A separate charge similarly alleges that he struck Ronald Kidd on the body with a knife or similar instrument and did murder him.