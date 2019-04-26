Dundee FC could record worst season in history if dreadful form continues

Dundee are on the brink of becoming serial record-breakers – but not in the way anyone associated with the Dark Blues would want.

The 2018-19 season is likely to endure in the memories of Dens Park supporters for a long time to come, though certainly not for the right reasons.

In fact, the current crop are very close to officially becoming the worst in Premiership history.

That history may only last since league reconstruction in 2013 but there are a few more even older unwanted records at risk.

The Premiership records of fewest points in a season, fewest wins, most defeats, fewest goals and most conceded are all under threat from the Dark Blues.

Add to that the fewest points won in the Scottish top flight since three points for a win was introduced back in 1994, as well as fewest victories, most defeats and fewest home victories since that time.

With four matches to go and having lost their last eight league fixtures, Dundee have 18 points to their name this campaign.

The lowest ever Premiership total was Hearts in 2013-14 as they finished bottom with 23 points, having had 15 points deducted at the start of the season for going into administration.

Ignoring points deductions, that record is held by Ross County last campaign with 29 – that means Dundee will have to win all four remaining matches to better that mark.

Since three points for a win came in, Gretna went down with 13 points having had 10 deducted for their administration meaning the Dark Blues have to add five points to prevent taking the record for least points won in a season.

Last season the Staggies won six times, the least amount of any Premiership team – Dundee have only four to their name this campaign.

If they don’t pick up another victory that’ll leave them level with Dunfermline in 1998-99 and Livingston in 2005-06 for the lowest wins since the start of the Scottish Premier League in 1998.

The most defeats of any team since then is held by St Mirren in 2014-15 with a massive 26 of their 38 games lost – Dundee have lost 24 of 34 so far this campaign.

The goals in and out records don’t make pleasant reading either for those of a dark blue persuasion.

So far this season, Dundee have scored just 25 goals in the Premiership. Hamilton have just 22 and St Mirren 27.

The Buddies are the record-holders in that regard after managing only 30 when they went down four years ago.

The good news, if you can call it that, at this point is Dundee have already bettered the goals total managed by St Johnstone in 2010-11.

Managed by Derek McInnes to an eighth-placed finish, the Perth Saints only notched 23.

They stayed up thanks to a good defensive record, conceding just 43 times to stay well clear of danger, finishing almost 20 points above relegated Hamilton.

Dundee can’t boast anything like that sort of defensive mettle, however, with teams finding a way through them 70 times this season, as have Accies.

The Premiership record held by Inverness Caley Thistle in 2016-17 is very much under threat by the Dark Blues as it stands on 71 goals. Thrown in to the mix, too, is another unwanted record – home wins.

Dundee beat Hamilton 4-0 back in November but that stands as their only league success on home soil, matching the lowest totals reached by Hamilton and Dunfermline since 1998.

It’s been a dreadful campaign for the Dark Blues – only they can prevent it being the worst Premiership one ever.