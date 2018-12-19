‘Worst Christmas tree in the country’ to be pulled down BEFORE December 25

A Christmas tree labelled the “worst in the country” is set to be pulled down ahead of the big day.

The Arbroath Christmas tree had taken pride of place on Kirk Street earlier this month during the light switch-on.

But images uploaded to social media over the weekend showed the giant fir tree looking a little worse for wear just days before Christmas.

Storm Deirdre had knocked the stuffing out of the tree’s branches, leaving it in tatters.

The storm swept across Britain leaving a trail of devastation in its wake as ice, snow, freezing rain and gales battered the local area over the weekend.

A post on the Arbroath and District Community Council Facebook page said: “We have made the decision to have the tree taken down as the lights have also broken and, without paying £300 to have a cherrypicker to take us to the top of the tree where the lights are plugged into the box, we have no way of trying to fix them.

“A new tree has been offered, but again it would cost £300 to get the cherrypicker to come so we could put the lights on it (we would have to get the lights fixed first) and we feel this close to Christmas it is too much to try do.”

Lewis Jenkins, 27, owner of Abbey Music on Kirk Street, said the tree had been looking “bonny” before the adverse conditions.

He added: “It’s one of these things. The tree was looking the best it had been in a number of years. There was a big light switch-on and it was looking bonny.

“Given the adverse conditions it now looks like one of the worst trees in the country.

“To get a new tree now might be a bit of a stretch before Christmas Day.”

The tree had been supplied by Angus Council, although it was decorated by the community council. Independent councillor David Fairweather hopes something can still be done to replace the tree.

He said: “I would like to congratulate the community council for the work it has done, with the light switch-on earlier this month.

“I hope there might still be some chance of speaking with fellow councillors and businesses about replacing the tree.”