Worshippers shocked after vandals break in to Dundee mosque

Worshippers have been left shocked and saddened after a city mosque was broken into and vandalised in the early hours of the morning.

They arrived for morning prayers at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mosque in Dens Road at 5.45am Tuesday, to find a window smashed and the main door open.

The members of the mosque, which also includes a community relations centre, found nothing taken but expressed sadness that someone would target a “sanctuary of peace”.

Shoaib Khan, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community Dundee, said: “Mosques are sanctuaries of peace – built to offer solace, quiet reflection and for the betterment of society.

“Their purpose is to bring people together to break down barriers and foster peace. It is a matter of profound regret that some individuals have done just the contrary.”

CCTV reportedly shows a man inspecting the windows before entering the property and smashing the window.

The mosque opened in September 2016 after it was purchased from Dundee City Council as part of an asset transfer deal for £1.

No one from the police was available for comment.