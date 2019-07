Dozens of workers at a Forfar textile firm are to be made redundant, the Tele can reveal.

Don & Low, which employs around 500 staff at its Glamis Road headquarters, has confirmed redundancy talks have now begun with individual staff members.

A spokesman for the firm was unable to confirm how many jobs were at stake but the Tele understands that around 48 positions could now be lost.

The spokesman said: “We have now entered into talks with staff over redundancy packages.”

