Worry bears help Dundee nursery children cope through lockdown

“I think the world is sick” and “when can I see grandad again?” are fears expressed by Dundee’s youngest kids in lockdown.

Enforced restrictions to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic are taking their toll on everyone and children are no different.

A Dundee nursery, however, has come up with an innovative way to help youngsters cope through this very strange time in their lives.

Children have been given little teddy bears to open up to and “talk” to over things that may be upsetting them.

Danielle Lee, manager at Rugrats Nursery in Whitfield said the “worry bears” were proving to be a huge success.

“We are currently caring for around 10 children, aged from about two to five whose parents are critical key workers,” she said.

“We have realised that these children, even although they are very young, have fears and worries of their own as a result of the virus and lockdown.

“Sometimes it is very difficult for children this age to talk to us or a parent about what’s worrying them but we have found they might quite happily sit and speak to a toy.

“The bears are perfect for this. They have a little heart and we encourage the children to speak to the bear and tell it what’s worrying them.”

Danielle added: “Children will often play act and put on different voices and tell a story to the bear. In this way they are able to express their fears.

“It is also a way for a parent to maybe overhear what their child is saying so that they can then address the issue at home.”

Danielle told the Tele that the children missed their friends and would like to see their grandparents again.

“One child told me that the world was sick and another said they wanted to hug their grandad,” she added.

However, despite lockdown, it was surprising how well the children were coping.

Danielle explained: “I think one thing we have learned is that children are very astute about what’s going on around them, often understanding things much more than we sometimes give them credit for. They’re very resilient but that doesn’t mean they don’t worry.”

She added: “They are definitely talking about the virus and realise it has made a big difference to their lives.

“These children are our future generations so it’s very important that we help them to understand and to get through this difficult time.”