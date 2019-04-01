Worry as changes to payments for Dundee and United season tickets could change

Fans of Dundee’s senior football clubs could lose the option to pay for season tickets in instalments after a financing service was withdrawn by the firm that runs it.

Dundee FC and Dundee United supporters were able to spread payments for season tickets over several months for a slightly higher overall price, instead of paying it in one go, through an arrangement between the clubs and Zebra Finance.

However, the company has said it’s no longer offering the service due to issues with one of its own financial backers.

The clubs are now seeking alternatives, but fans’ groups are worried that it may mean people struggle to afford to pay for season tickets.

Craig Harvey, president of the Ferry Dundee Supporters’ Club, said: “Fans will obviously suffer across the board, there’s no doubt about it.

“The club are looking at an alternative.

“Times are hard for a lot of people and this will mean difficult decisions.”

In a statement, Dundee FC confirmed it was urgently seeking alternatives.

A spokesman for the Arab Trust said: “We are very disappointed with this news because it will affect a lot of fans who cannot afford to pay season tickets up front.”

Zebra says it has lost the ability to offer the service after a lending bank stopped offering funding on a deal signed in December 2017.

Peter Fletcher, one of Zebra’s owners, told the Tele his firm – which has 80 British clubs on its books – was not going bust, adding: “We will honour the current season ticket deal loans, but not new ones.

“It’s a desperate situation. We didn’t see this coming.

“This is completely out of our hands.”