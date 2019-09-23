Worried holidaymakers flock to Thomas Cook in Dundee following firm’s collapse

Worried holidaymakers flocked to the Dundee city centre branch of Thomas Cook this morning, desperate to get an update on their holiday plans.

A sign was left on the door of the City Square premises, saying the branch had closed with immediate effect.

However, with the branch closed and some people without internet access, there were still unanswered questions for some who had booked to travel with the firm.

Ivy Curry, 62, said she was in shock following news the world’s oldest travel agent had collapsed.

She said: “They should have been honest if they were not making money. This situation is just unbelievable.”

The Charleston resident also hit out at the way customers had been treated by the now defunct company.

Ivy said: “There’s a notice on the door saying to go on this website, but what if you don’t have access to a computer?

“We are not technology literate so going on a website is not the easiest. People could maybe go to a library and get help from the people there but it might not be possible.”

Fintry resident Carol Watson, 58, revealed that other family members had been impacted by the situation.

She said: “My stepson and his girlfriend were due to fly out to Benidorm this morning for their first holiday together but obviously that is not happening anymore.

“This is a nightmare for everyone, his partner was so excited about it.”

Some of those affected however, were trying to stay positive after hearing the news of the collapse.

One of those holidaymakers, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s about perspective really. I might not get my holiday to Turkey but at least I am still here in the U.K.

“It must be a nightmare for those stuck overseas.”

The woman did admit she was concerned about those losing her jobs.

“There are thousands of people who have lost their jobs because of this. For Dundee, if you think about this and the news about the Tesco at Murrygate, it is not good.

“The city centre will become a ghost town.”