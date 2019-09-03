World’s only cycling Shakespeare company perform in Dundee

A group of a Shakespearean performers included a visit to Dundee on their whistle-stop tour of Scotland on bikes.

The HandleBards, the world’s only cycling Shakespeare company, gave guests of the HMS Unicorn a witty performance of Much Ado About Nothing.

After wowing audiences on board, they completed a manic few weeks with a performance at Bowhill House, in Selkirk.

Each summer the intrepid acting troupes cycle the UK combining sustainability and Shakespeare to provide affordable theatre for all ages.

Having launched in 2012 the performers haven’t looked back and played at the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

While the male group has been keeping folk entertained across St Andrews, Dundee and Blairgowrie, an all female troupe has been impressing audiences with a rendition of The Tempest.

The female group performed in Peebles, Aberdeenshire and Moray.