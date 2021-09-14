Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
‘World’s most stupid tunnel’ plan between Scotland and Northern Ireland scrapped

By Rachel Amery
September 14, 2021, 10:02 am Updated: September 14, 2021, 11:36 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Plans to build a £15 billion tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland, dubbed “the world’s most stupid tunnel”, have been scrapped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had wanted to build a 21-mile bridge or tunnel between the two countries to strengthen ties after the upheavals caused by Brexit.

However according to the Financial Times one government official has now said: “It’s dead – at least for now.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave his cabinet colleagues until Monday evening to finalise their bids for public spending ahead of his budget at the end of October, and told them he wants to “put the public finances on a sustainable path in the medium term”.

A feasibility study has been done on such plans, but issues were raised including the stormy weather and navigating a deep trench called Beaufort’s Dyke which is filled with wartime munitions.

Back in July Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings said: “The prime minister’s only agenda is to buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes and build the world’s most stupid tunnel to Ireland.”