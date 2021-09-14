‘World’s most stupid tunnel’ plan between Scotland and Northern Ireland scrapped

Plans to build a £15 billion tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland, dubbed “the world’s most stupid tunnel”, have been scrapped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had wanted to build a 21-mile bridge or tunnel between the two countries to strengthen ties after the upheavals caused by Brexit.

However according to the Financial Times one government official has now said: “It’s dead – at least for now.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave his cabinet colleagues until Monday evening to finalise their bids for public spending ahead of his budget at the end of October, and told them he wants to “put the public finances on a sustainable path in the medium term”.

A feasibility study has been done on such plans, but issues were raised including the stormy weather and navigating a deep trench called Beaufort’s Dyke which is filled with wartime munitions.

Back in July Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings said: “The prime minister’s only agenda is to buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes and build the world’s most stupid tunnel to Ireland.”