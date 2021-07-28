Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News

World’s most powerful turbine built in Dundee starts exporting clean power

By Maria Gran
July 28, 2021, 3:00 pm
The O2 tidal turbine, the world's most powerful tidal turbine, built in Dundee.
The O2, the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, has started grid connected power generation at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney.

Manufactured and launched in Dundee earlier in the year, the O2 is Orbital Marine Power’s first commercial turbine.

It sailed out from Dundee in April, where it was built by TEXO Group for 18 months.

The innovative, floating turbine is anchored in the Fall of Warness where a subsea cable connects the 2MW offshore unit to the local onshore electricity network.

The 74-metre turbine will operate off Orkney for the next 15 years.

It has the ability to generate enough clean electricity to meet the demand of around 2,000 UK homes.

The turbine can offset approximately 2,200 tonnes of CO2 production per year.

In a further element of the project, the O2 will provide power to an onshore electrolyser to generate green hydrogen.

O2 tidal turbine to tackle climate change

Orbital Marine Power is an engineering company headquartered in Orkney.

It focuses on the development of a tidal energy turbine technology capable of producing a dramatic reduction in the cost of energy from tidal currents.

The company currently employs 32 staff with offices in Orkney and Edinburgh.

Orbital chief executive Andrew Scott.

Orbital chief executive Andrew Scott says: “This is a major milestone for the O2.

“Our vision is that this project is the trigger to the harnessing of tidal stream resources around the world to play a role in tackling climate change whilst creating a new, low-carbon industrial sector.”

Electricity is transferred from the turbine via a dynamic cable to the seabed and a static cable along the seabed to the local onshore electricity network.

Around 80% of the turbine was delivered by UK suppliers and operation will bring long term employment to coastal communities.

The multi-million pound contract to build the turbine brought 100 jobs to Dundee two years ago.

‘A proud moment for Scotland’

The construction of the O2 turbine was enabled by public lenders through the ethical investment platform, Abundance Investment.

It was also supported by the Scottish Government through the Saltire Tidal Energy Challenge Fund.

The O2 tidal turbine will produce enough energy for 2,000 UK households.

The O2 project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

Cabinet secretary for net zero and energy Michael Matheson called the turbine deployment a proud moment for Scotland.

He says: “With our abundant natural resources, expertise and ambition, Scotland is ideally-placed to harness the enormous global market for marine energy whilst helping deliver a net-zero economy.

“That’s why the Scottish Government has consistently supported the marine energy sector for over 10 years, including through the Saltire Tidal Energy Challenge fund, which provided £3.4 million for this project.”