World’s largest construction vessel arrives in Firth of Forth

The world’s largest construction vessel has arrived in the Firth of Forth.

Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit, the largest vessel of its type in the world, sailed into Fife on Saturday.

Measuring 382 metres long and 124 metres wide, it will transfer a topside drilling to the 200 metre long barge, Iron Lady, on Saturday evening.

With a lifting capacity of 48,000 tonnes the Pioneering Spirit is specially designed for the single-lift installation and removal of large offshore platforms.

The Pioneering Spirit vessel will be in the Forth on Saturday and Sunday.

The ship is visible from both sides of the Forth, between Kirkcaldy and Largo Bay on the north and Aberlady and Gullane Bay, weather permitting.

Track the vessel can be tracked via Marine Traffic.

Iron Lady

On Sunday, the Iron Lady and its cargo will disengage from the Pioneering Spirit before being towed by Forth Ports’ tugs, the Craigleith, Inchcolm and Fidra, passing under the Forth Rail and Forth Road bridges as well as the Queensferry Crossing as it heads into the Port of Rosyth.

The Iron Lady will be moored at the port for around six weeks after which it will head to the Energy Park Fife in Methil where its cargo will be offloaded ready for decommissioning.