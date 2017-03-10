A 36-year-old who is believed to be the world’s heaviest woman has shed 15 stone after a weight-loss operation in India.

Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty weighed 78 stone before being flown to Mumbai in India for surgery.

She had been unable to leave her home for 25 years and had previously been labelled the “world’s heaviest woman”.

But Mumbai’s Saifee Hospita has now said she lost 100kg after Tuesday’s operation.

A spokesman at the hospital said: “We are trying to get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible.”

She is likely to lose more weight in the coming months, a spokesman told the BBC.

Ms Abd El Aty arrived in Mumbai in February on a chartered plane, and was lifted by a crane into Saifee Hospital.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, a bariatric surgeon.

Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, is a stomach shrinking bypass procedure.

It is considered a last resort to treat people who are dangerously obese, defined as having a body mass index of 40 or above or 35 plus other obesity-related health conditions

However, Dr Lakdawala told the BBC in December that he believed Ms Abd El Aty did not have elephantiasis but suffered from obesity-related lymphoedema which causes gigantic swelling of the legs.

By the time she was 11, her weight had risen sharply and she suffered a stroke which left her bedridden and led to diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension and sleep apnoea.

She is cared for by her mother and sister.