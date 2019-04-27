World record holder Mark Beaumont leads Archie charity bike ride from Dundee

An intrepid band of cyclists has set off from Dundee on an epic cross-country bike ride in aid of the Archie Foundation.

Riding alongside world record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont, the riders set off from the Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells this morning.

The group will ride between all of the children’s hospital’s supported by the Archie Foundation in Dundee, Inverness and Aberdeen.

Leaving the Tayside Children’s Hospital at 8am, the cyclists pedalled off on their 129-mile ride to the Highland Children’s Unit.

After an overnight stay in Inverness, the participants will then complete the journey to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital tomorrow.

So far, the 11 cyclists – who have been training hard for the event for months – have raised about £18,000 to help sick children in hospital.

The money raised will be used to provide emergency grants for families who find themselves struggling to make ends meet while their child is in hospital.

Archie patron Mark said: “I have been really proud to have worked with Archie but this is the first time I have done something that I’m good at by getting back on my bike and leading a ride.

“This is no average ride, this is not just a pootle around Camperdown Park. This is a serious undertaking – well over 100 miles on both days.

“I’d encourage everyone to follow our progress on social media and support the fundraising for everyone who is riding with me because it will all go back to the children’s hospitals Archie supports.

“Having two daughters of my own, and having been looked after in a children’s hospital when I was young, I know first-hand how important it is to have that resource when you need it most.

“Not just the best doctors and expert care but an environment which is something positive for young people and their parents and carers who are looking after them.”

Sarah Johnston, fundraising manager at the Archie Foundation, said: “Our cyclists have been training hard for weeks in preparation for this event.

“I want to thank each and every one of them for helping to raise vital funds for Archie.

“Every penny will make a difference to local sick children.”