WORLD: Mum and daughter die in sauna after door handle breaks

A mum and daughter died in a sauna after the door handle came off, police have said.

The women, aged 65 and 45, became trapped in a friends’ sauna.

The owner checked on them after they’d been in the sauna around an hour and a half and found them lying on the floor inside.

They had tried to break the window of the door.

The tragedy took place in the garden of a home in Jicin near Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday evening.

According to The Mirror, police spokeswoman Iva Kormosova said in a statement: “The mother and daughter were taking a sauna at their friends’ place in a garden colony.

“The owner thought they were taking too long to come out so she went to check and found them lying on the floor.

“The handle on the sauna door broke and the women were trapped. They tried to break the window on the door but failed.”

According to local media reports the women were neighbours of the homeowners who owned the sauna.

Paramedics were called but the pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of deaths are not yet known but post-mortem exams are due to be carried out in the coming days.