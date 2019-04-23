WORLD: Members of three British families among dead in Sri Lanka bombing

Members of three British families were among nearly 300 people killed in the series of terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

Lawyer Ben Nicholson lost his wife Anita, son Alex, 14, and daughter Annabel, 11, when one of seven suicide bombers struck as they ate breakfast at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo.

Londoner Matthew Linsey’s daughter Amelie, 15, and son Daniel, 19, were killed in the same blast on the final day of their holiday.

GP Sally Bradley and her husband Bill Harrop, a retired firefighter, from Manchester, died in the Cinnamon Grand Hotel bombing.

Eight Britons were among at least 310 people killed in the explosions, while more than 500 people were wounded. Police had arrested 40 suspects as of this morning.

No group has claimed the attacks, but Sri Lankan officials have named Islamic extremist organisation National Thowfeek Jamaath. The bombers were all Sri Lankan citizens.

Mr Nicholson said his family had been visiting Sri Lanka for a holiday from their home in Singapore. Mrs Nicholson, who was also a lawyer, worked for mining and metals company Anglo American, while Mr Nicholson is a law firm partner.

“Mercifully, all three of them died instantly and with no pain or suffering,” he said in a statement.

“I am deeply distressed at the loss of my wife and children. Anita was a wonderful, perfect wife and a brilliant, loving and inspirational mother to our two wonderful children.

“Alex and Annabel were the most amazing, intelligent, talented and thoughtful children and Anita and I were immensely proud of them both and looking forward to seeing them develop into adulthood.”

Mr Harrop and Dr Bradley had lived in the Australian city of Perth since 2013, but were due to return to the UK soon.