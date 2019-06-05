WORLD: Lawmakers in USA pass bill which could force paedophiles to be castrated

Lawmakers in the USA have passed a bill which could force paedophiles whose victims to undergo chemical castration.

The new laws would require anyone convicted of a sex offence of a person under the age of 13 to begin treatment with powerful hormone drugs to end their sexual urges at least a month beforehand and continue until the court says it’s “no longer necessary”.

Perverts would also be made to pay for their own treatment – and refusing to be treated could count as a breach of a person’s parole conditions.

The bill, known as HB 379, requires the state governor’s signature before it can become law,

Steve Hurst, a state lawmaker in Alabama who introduced the bill, told WIAT-TV: “I had people call me in the past when I introduced it and said ‘don’t you think this is inhumane?’

“I asked them what’s more inhumane than when you take a little infant child and you sexually molest that infant child when the child cannot defend themselves or get away – and they have to go through all the things they have to go through?”

California was the first US state to allow chemical castration for child molesters when it first implemented the policy in 1996, which was swiftly followed by Florida the following year.

At least seven other states – Iowa, Louisiana, Oregon, Montana, Wisconsin, Texas and Georgia, – have used chemical castration at some point.

California, Florida, and Louisiana give sex offenders the option of chemical or surgical castration, which is the physical removal of testicles.

The bill has been passed in the USA as the Tele continues its own fight for a change in the law in Scotland regarding those who commit sexual offences against children.

Our campaign – Our Kids Need Justice – calls for mandatory jail terms for anyone who preys on a child, and has managed to surpass 10,000 signatures.