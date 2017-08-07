‘World a darker place’ after death of one-year-old Pearl in car incident

The parents of a one-year-old girl killed when a Range Rover rolled into a wall causing it to collapse have said “she has left a massive hole in our hearts, the world will be a darker place without her”.

Pearl Melody Black died on Sunday afternoon after the unoccupied vehicle rolled down a hill at an address in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, into a wall in an incident that also injured her younger brother.

Her parents have been named locally as Paul and Gemma Black.

Pearl Black died when an unoccupied Range Rover rolled downhill and crashed into a wall which collapsed (Family handout/PA)

Mr Black is a local tattoo artist and entertainer who appeared on the 2014 season of The Voice.

ORIGINAL STORY