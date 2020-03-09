World champion breeder from Angus to be laid to rest with beloved boxer after battle with cancer

When world champion Tayside dog breeder Caroline Conway is laid to rest next week, one of the beloved pets who was by her side at competitions across the country will be with her.

Caroline, 39, who lived in Lundie died on February 27 in Roxburghe House after a two-year battle with cancer.

Only a week before Caroline’s death, her much loved stud dog Amo also died as a result of cancer.

Amo’s ashes are to be placed in Caroline’s coffin with her for her funeral, which will be held at Wormit next Thursday.

Caroline’s heartbroken parents Jacqueline and Alan Moulds have described how the dogs she bred and performed at dog shows all over were, along with her children, “what she lived for”.

Jacqueline said: “Caroline absolutely loved her dogs, she lived for them and her children so it’s appropriate that Amo is buried alongside her.”

She said Amo sired many of Caroline’s champion animals, including Capo, a four-year-old boxer who made canine history by becoming Scotland’s first world champion at the World Dog Show.in 2018.

It was only months before that Caroline was diagnosed with cervical cancer, after she had gone to the doctor after feeling unwell.

Over the following months she received radiotherapy and chemotherapy and for a short time her condition began to improve.

However, things deteriorated again significantly following a biopsy in November last year.

Jacqueline said: “Caroline was told at that time that her cancer was incurable and there was nothing more the doctors could do for her.

“She had been hoping to have immunotherapy but by then sadly it was too late as her cancer had spread all over her body and was way too advanced.”

Jacqueline said that Caroline wanted to die at home but she ended up in too much pain and died in Roxburghe House with her parents, husband Thomas and children Alanya, 11 and Tyler, 9 by her side.

Jacqueline said: “Caroline was a fighter and she fought so courageously to the end. She was a happy, kind, energetic and honest person who lived for her kids and her dogs.

“She always lived life to the full giving 100% to absolutely everything she did.”

Caroline grew up in Newport and went to Madras College in St Andrews, before going to Abertay University where she graduated in behavioural science.

Jacqueline said that Caroline had grown up with spaniels at home and adored animals and had a real empathy with any she came across.

She said: “However, she surprised us when she told us that she had bought a boxer dog.”

Her passion for boxers grew and it wasn’t long before she was breeding champion boxers winning titles all over the world including in Belgium, Amsterdam, Croatia, and Italy.

She also won a title at Crufts on the one occasion she competed there.

Jacqueline said: “She was well-known in the breeding and showing world for her honesty and we have received hundreds of messages and cards from all over the world.

“She just had an affinity with all kinds of animals and had since she was a little girl.

“I remember on one occasion she discovered a poorly slow worm and brought it home as a pet.

“On another occasion more recently she took a sick baby swan into her kitchen and nursed it until it was better, She loved to be surrounded by animals.

Caroline was also a successful hockey player and went on to compete in motor racing events.

However her first love remained dog showing and breeding.