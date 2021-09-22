Five of the most polluted streets in Tayside and Fife

Air pollution is linked to tens of thousands of deaths each year in the UK.

In Tayside and Fife, it is thought curbing air pollution would reduce hospital admissions by more than 7,000 annually.

But which streets in the region are among the worst?

Lochee Road, Dundee

The city thoroughfare has ranked among the worst in Scotland for air pollution a number of times.

In 2017, 55 deaths were linked to long-term exposure on Lochee Road.

Dundee City Council has put a plan in place to improve matters. It will see parts of the road widened, which in turn should improve traffic flow.

If fewer cars are sitting idle in congested traffic, the air will become cleaner.

A suggestion to make the road a dual carriageway was quickly thrown out by councillors.

Xplore Dundee is introducing fully-electric buses to the 28 route, which passes through Lochee Road.

While public transport only contributes a small percentage of the emissions there, Xplore bosses said the choice to bring electric busses to Lochee Road was a “statement of intent” to help Dundee become greener.

Seagate, Dundee

The city centre road has also been ranked among the worst polluted streets in Scotland.

The area will be included in the upcoming low emission zone, which will ban the worst-polluting vehicles from the area.

However, it is not clear if bus operators will have a compliant fleet ahead of spring 2023, when enforcement of the scheme is expected.

Xplore managing director Christine McGlasson said they are doing “all they can” to be prepared for the low emission zone.

Appin Crescent, Dunfermline

The busy road was one of four sites in Fife that had air quality sensors installed after potentially dangerous levels of pollutants were recorded. The others were in Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Rosyth.

However, warnings were recently lifted after Scottish Government and Sepa experts found pollution levels have dropped to acceptable levels.

But readings will continue as the 40% drop in NO2 was recorded during lockdown — when fewer cars journeys were made.

In 2018, Fife MSP Mark Ruskell called for a bypass to be built in the area so traffic could avoid Appin Crescent.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said it was the worst polluted street in Fife.

Atholl Street, Perth

Cycling activists have said people avoid Atholl Street because of dirty air.

In 2017, the city centre street ranked among the “top six” most polluted in Scotland for particulate matter — which can be caused by dust and smoke.

Calls had been made to introduce a low emission zone in and around Atholl Street. Preliminary work had been done on this, but it was ultimately dropped.

Council officials claim air quality readings found the level of pollution does not warrant the measure.

A 2018 poll found 51% Perth residents were against introducing a low emission zone in the city. The same poll found only 37% were against the measure across Scotland.

High Street, Crieff

The Perthshire town’s main road has also ranked among the worst offenders over the years.

Perth & Kinross Council (PKC) bosses considered fining drivers caught sitting idle on the street.

The measure was part of an air quality action plan drawn-up by the local authority to tackle the issue.

In a survey by the PKC, 75% of respondents agreed air quality was poor and in need of improvement there.

Public consultation in 2020 also say council officials gather the views of residents over the issue.

Road safety is also a concern along High Street, with local resident Craig Finlay campaigning for a reduction in the speed limit to 20mph.