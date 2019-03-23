WORLD: Baby born with twin growing inside her stomach survives surgery to have foetus removed

A baby girl born with a “malformed” twin inside her stomach without a brain has successfully undergone emergency surgery 24 hours later to remove it.

The little girl, born on February 22, has been called Itzamara by her parents in Colombia.

Her mum, Monica Vega, told local media that doctors in La Merced in the city of Barranquilla in the northern Colombian department of Atlantico detected something inside her baby’s abdomen seven months into her pregnancy.

It was the baby girl’s twin growing inside her tummy in its own amniotic sac, with an umbilical cord and arms and legs.

However, the foetus did not have a brain or beating heart.

Medics successfully performed keyhole surgery to remove the 45-millimetre (1.8 inches), 14-gram (0.5oz) malformed twin as it did not have a brain or a beating heart, according to local media.

The case is an incredibly rare example of “fetus-in-fetu” births, first described in 1808 but rarely seen since.