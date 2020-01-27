Works to Broughty Ferry rail underpass will begin next month

Works to the Broughty Ferry pedestrian underpass at the train station is set to begin next month.

The underpass beside the railway station has suffered years of water damage however, it will now have gel injected into the walls to prevent further damage.

The work is due to start on February 3, following on from the current level crossing works, and is expected to last for four weeks.

Councillor for the area Phillip Scott said that it was good the issue was getting resolved.

He said: “There is a problem at the moment with water coming into it. Hopefully this will fix it up.”

The underpass provides access from Gray Street to further into the town without having to walk over the level crossing.

The brickwork will remain in place as the structure is listed.

Once the gel has been injected the walls will be washed down before the path is re-opened.