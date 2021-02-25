Workplaces overhauled after damning safety inspection at coronavirus-hit Perthshire depot

Safety measures at recycling depots across Perth and Kinross have been overhauled after a shock report revealed a catalogue of Covid-19 breaches.

Council bosses were last month rapped by the Health and Safety Executive, following an inspection of a waste centre at Crieff during a tragic outbreak.

The spot-check took place just days after binman Scott Hunter died following an 18-day battle with the virus at Ninewells Hospital.

Two other staff were struck with Covid-19 at the time, including one who was seriously ill in intensive care.

The UK Government watchdog was called to the site by a whistleblower who had raised concerns days before Mr Hunter’s death about a lack of coronavirus controls.

In its findings, HSE found that the three confirmed cases were not properly reported so that close contacts could be traced, while vehicles and offices were not deep cleaned – even after staff had tested positive.

Staff had no training on coronavirus controls, and pleas from employees for hand gel dispensers and one-way systems went ignored.

The executive gave Perth and Kinross Council until Friday to submit an action plan to address all the contraventions, and to review procedures and training at all recycling sites.

Pressed on the local authority’s response at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday, deputy director of communities Clare Mailer confirmed a draft letter was poised to be signed off.

“I can absolutely reassure councillors that the response will be submitted by the end of this week,” she said.

“We have a very detailed action plan that was put in place immediately following the inspection, which picked up on every single point that was picked up by the HSE.

“The latest update that I have is that the majority of actions that were required to undertake have been completed.”

Referring to a traffic lights-style system that shows which points have been actioned, and which are still being progressed, she said: “None of the actions are sitting at red, the majority are on green and we have a couple which are under way and due for completion in the very near future.

“We have taken the response from HSE extremely seriously and there has been a high level of oversight from a very senior level throughout.”

She confirmed checks had been made at the council’s other depots at Friarton in Perth, Pitlochry, Blairgowrie and Kinross.

Strathearn councillor Stewart Donaldson (SNP) said: “The Health and Safety Executive letter was highly critical.

“We shouldn’t forget that three employees were affected at the start of January, and this wasn’t reported to corporate health and safety in adequate time.”