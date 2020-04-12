Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews gadgets for those working at home

Working from home may seem like a good idea – until you do it. And then you realise the set-up in your gaff isn’t nearly as comfortable as you thought. Today we’re going to look at gadgets which try to make your new working environment that little bit more comfy

£29.99

Despite appearances, this is more than just a lamp. It’s also a Bluetooth speaker and the base is a wireless recharger for your phone. It’s powered through USB, so you can plug it straight into your PC or laptop. There are three light modes, ranging from stark white to a softer yellow, but none of them are particularly bright. That aside, because Apollo rolls three function into one, it saves a lot of desk space.

£54.99

Laptops can be a pain in the neck – literally. When they’re positioned on a kitchen table you’ll soon tire of craning your head at odd angles. The South Curve SE is an elegant solution for MacBooks that solves the problem by raising the screen. Of course, if you do that, you can no longer type, so this is only useful if you have a separate keyboard and mouse. Gripes? It’s not adjustable, and doesn’t fold away, and for what it is, it’s very expensive.

£172.99

Along with the like of Seagate, WD is one of the giants when it comes to supplying back-up drives. And it’s easy to see why. With this version of My Book you get 8TB, which is a bargain. Connection is via USB 3.0, so it’s pretty fast, and there a suite of software to automate backing up swiftly and securely. Finally, considering the casing is just a black box, it does look quite stylish.