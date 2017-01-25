The Home Office has issued a warning to Dundee businesses after Immigration Enforcement officers raided a city newsagents last week.

Onlookers watched as officers, clad in black and navy uniforms sporting Immigration Enforcement identification tags, detained a man at the Lifestyle Express shop in Hilltown.

A number of Immigration Enforcement vehicles were also spotted during the investigation, which took place at around 11.30am on Friday.

A 47-year-old Pakistani man was arrested at the newsagents and his case is being progressed.

The man, who is still being detained, is alleged to have overstayed his visitor’s visa. It is unknown whether the man has been charged with any offences.

According to the Home Office, the owners of Lifestyle Express have been served with a notice informing them they face a £20,000 fine unless they can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

Ian Tyldesley, assistant director for Immigration Enforcement in Scotland, said: “This is a clear warning to those in Dundee abusing our immigration laws — our dedicated and well-resourced teams will find you.

“Using illegal labour is not a victimless crime. It cheats the taxpayer, undercuts honest employers and means legitimate job seekers are denied employment opportunities.

“It also exploits some of society’s most vulnerable people. We are happy to work with employers who want to adhere to the rules but those who flout them will face heavy financial penalties.

“I would urge anyone with detailed and specific information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”

A number of raids have recently been carried out across the city by Immigration Enforcement officers.

Earlier this month, a former restaurant owner was placed on an electronic tagging order after pleading guilty to a charge of employing someone who had not been granted leave to enter or remain in the UK.

Habibur Chowdhury, who ran the Ashiana restaurant in the city’s West End, exploited an immigrant at his business by paying him £4 an hour to run the kitchen.

The restaurant was raided by officers following a tip-off in June 2016.