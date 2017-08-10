A pedestrian island installed on a Dundee street without any road markings now has lines painted around it two weeks after it was put in place.

Motorists were left confused after the installation appeared at the end of July in Strathmore Avenue.

The crossing point was placed wide of the central line with one driver saying he “almost crashed into it”.

Some drivers questioned why the markings weren’t laid down when the island was put in the road.

Tayside Contract carried out the work around two weeks ago.

Workers returned to complete the job on Wednesday, just 24 hours after the article appeared on the Tele website.

The road lines have been re-laid with the island moved off centre of the original road layout to leave space at the bus stop near the Hospital Street junction.