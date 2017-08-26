Workers reject Dundee council’s proposals and seek ‘better conditions’

Local authority workers in Dundee have rejected proposals by the city council that would fundamentally change their working conditions.

Members of two unions — Unite and GMB — have unanimously voted not to accept changes and variations to their hours, terms and conditions.

Thursday’s ballot came at the end of almost three years of talks, negotiations and debate with management concerning the proposed changes.

Following the result, Unite shop steward George Barr said it had been a unanimous decision by members to vote against the proposals.

He said: “The feeling of members in the ballot was very strong. The strength of the vote shows that environment workers are in no mood to accept the proposed changes.

“There are lots of reasons for this but fundamentally there’s a feeling that they are constantly being asked to be flexible and accept changes and variations but they are not being paid in keeping with this.

“It looks like it’s now back to the drawing board. This has already dragged on for several years and it looks like it will now go on for some time to come. Our members are adamant that they need to be offered better terms and conditions by the city council if they are to agree to what’s being asked of them.

“They indicated that they have looked at the situation of council environment workers in other local authority areas and they consider them to be better treated by their employers.”

Mr Barr said the next thing to happen would be for the union to sit down and discuss the best way forward, adding: “We will also be seeking further sit-down negotiations with Dundee City Council.

“We have shown we are ready to take this further and at some point industrial action may still be something we will need to consider.”

A spokesman for Dundee council said: “We have been made aware of the decision and are disappointed with the outcome. We are looking into why it was made.”