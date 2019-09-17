Workers left ‘devastated’ as Tesco store in Dundee city centre to close

Workers were left “shocked and devastated” today after it was revealed a city centre Tesco store will close due to the landlord not renewing the supermarket giant’s lease.

The Tesco Metro store in the Murraygate is to shut, at the possible expense of more than 70 jobs.

Jack Faulds, the area organiser for Udsaw, the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, said the news “had come out of the blue”.

He said: “Staff are being briefed today and our reps are supporting them at this difficult time.

“Our members are shocked and devastated by this news, which has come out of the blue.

“Our priority is to keep members in work, primarily by seeking redeployment opportunities.

“This is yet another blow for Dundee. The retail sector as whole is in crisis and we need an urgent strategy for an industry that employs over 250,000 workers across Scotland, with many more in distribution and manufacturing reliant on thriving high streets in our towns and cities.

“Usdaw’s Save our Shops campaign sets out key policies to turnaround the retail sector and we urge the Government actively engage with us and for shoppers to show their support by signing our national petition.”

A spokesman for Tesco said: “We are really disappointed that the lease has been terminated at our city centre store.

“Unfortunately, this means it will close. To give us more time to help our colleagues there, we asked for a short extension, which was refused.

“Our priority now is supporting affected colleagues, including finding them roles in other Tesco stores, wherever possible.”

It is understood the lease for the property is owned by Sports Direct, which occupies the neighbouring building. The firm has been approached for comment.

The building has been a flagship retail outlet in Dundee for a number of national traders, having previously housed Woolworths and John Menzies stores before it became a Tesco Metro.