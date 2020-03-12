Workers fear for jobs after contract ends in Dundee

Scores of workers fear for their future after learning their employer had scrapped a contract with a utilities firm.

A total of 80 workers, based at Kier Group’s Dundee and Aberdeen branches, were informed at the start of the year after the firm ended their work with the SGN.

They claim they would be transferred over to a new contract with the firm who takes over their work with SGN, but the deadline is just weeks away and they say they are none the wiser.

One experienced worker said: “When we came back from our Christmas break we were told that Kier would no longer be working with the SGN and that we would be transferred to a new company at the end of March.

“We’re now sitting with just over two weeks to go and we haven’t been told if we are getting transferred over.

“Everyone’s worried. We’re all in the same state of mind, everyone’s fearful for their jobs.

“Nearly everyone here is married with kids and a mortgage, and all that Kier are saying is that, come March 31, we are the SGN’s problem.

“Who do we start working for on April 1? We’re really think that, at the start of next month, we’ll all be parking up our vans and out of a job.”

Unite the union has also raised concerns over how the situation has been handled.

George Ramsay, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “We do have concerns about what’s going on.

“The workers have been told that there’s a transfer situation going on but they’ve got no idea what company they’re getting transferred to.

“It’s just poor communication. There’s really not much communication at all about who’s picking up the contract.

“It’s very worrying for the workforce in Dundee.”

The construction company announced last year that they would be forced to cut 1,200 across the UK in order to reduce debt after “a difficult year, resulting in a disappointing financial performance”.

A Kier spokeswoman said: “Kier and SGN have been successfully working together since 2017 to deliver a capital programme of gas mains and services renewal as well as new gas connections across Dundee, Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

“The contract expires on the 31st March and Kier will no longer be delivering the services after that date.”