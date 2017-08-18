Workers escape injury as digger topples over at Dundee building site

An investigation has been launched after an excavator toppled over on a building site just yards from a public road.

Dundee City Council has ordered the probe after the digger fell on to its side while construction work was being carried out by a contractor near the frigate HMS Unicorn, which is docked at City Quay.

A council spokesman said that no one was injured in the incident.

The work is the initial stage of the construction of a new building at the entrance to the ship, which will include a reception area and toilets.

One man who witnessed the incident said: “The digger fell into one of the foundation holes which have been dug for the new structure.

“The foreman called for one of their heavy tipper wagons which was able to lift the digger back out in about half an hour.”

HMS Unicorn is one of the six oldest ships in the world and Scotland’s only wooden warship, dating back almost 200 years.

Susan Curran, operations manager at the Unicorn, said: “The work began on July 31 but hasn’t involved our staff in the day-to-day running of things as it’s being carried out separately by the council.

“We had a very busy day as we were setting up for a theatre event, and weren’t aware anything had happened until the next day.

“It’s obviously good to hear no one was injured.”

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive said: “HSE was made aware of an incident involving an overturned excavator.

“Initial inquiries were made and the incident does not appear to be reportable under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013.

“The regulations provide specific details of what is and is not reportable.

“In this case we understand there to be no injury and the excavator was not involved in any of the specified activities that would constitute a dangerous occurrence under the regulations. It is therefore not reportable.”

A council spokesman said: “There was an incident involving a digger used by a sub-contractor on the site.

“No one was injured and an investigation surrounding the circumstances is currently under way.”