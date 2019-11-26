Workers collect award for 40 years of service at Tayport-based company

Two Dundee staff from Tayport food processing equipment maker, Foodmek, have celebrated 40 years’ service.

The company manufactures processing machinery for food and other liquids – from conveyors, filling machines and cooking/mixing vessels to access platforms, pasteurising and cleaning equipment.

As well as the food industry, it also works with biotechnology, cosmetics and other industries which benefit from using bespoke machinery.

Jim Carson, 77, and Robert Galloway, 58, are both turners at the company and they also say they’re delighted to see an increase in apprenticeships at the business to take on their roles in the future since managing director Scot Kelly started the project to grow the company rapidly.

Jim started his career in the coal industry outside Edinburgh, before moving to Dundee in 1979 and starting at Foodmek.

Robert served his time as an apprentice at Foodmek and has remained with the firm for the past four decades since completing his apprenticeship in 1979.

Jim and Robert manufacture a range of precision items – from the largest support rings for vessels to pistons and valves for food-filling machines.

They say they’ve stayed at the company so long because the firm has always provided them with a secure job.

Both are very proud to achieve their 40 years’ service as not many people stay with the same company for long periods these days.

The men were presented with gifts by Scot – a quaich, along with a voucher for a local jeweller.

Jim and Robert say they’re delighted to see the focus on engineering training to bring on the next generation to replace them when they retire with the reintroduction of apprenticeships, which is at the core of Foodmek’s renaissance strategy.

They think the Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships are good for both Foodmek and engineering in general.

Asked what the biggest change they’ve seen since they started was, they agreed the arrival of £500,000 investment for new machinery and more staff, via a loan from the Scottish Government’s Scottish Loan Scheme, announced recently.