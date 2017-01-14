A man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital with a head injury after plunging from scaffolding at a Dundee building site.

William Laidlaw, 55, from Fintry, fell while drilling holes into Abertay Housing Association properties at Brougham Gardens, near Dura Street, around 1pm on Thursday.

Work was suspended on site and the Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it’s investigating, while police also attended.

William McManus, who works for sub-contractors Braisby Roofing, witnessed Mr Laidlaw plunge to the ground.

He said: “He fell from the third floor, more than 20ft. He was using a drill and it kicked back on him.

“If the drill doesn’t turn properly it’ll turn and pull the worker towards the wall and that’s what happened. He fell forward, down the gap between the building and the scaffold.

“He hit the ground hard — it’s a big fall. He was bouncing back between the wall and the scaffolding on the way down. He landed on concrete slabs at the bottom but was conscious. We all ran down from the scaffold and he was lying groaning.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “It was reported to us that a male in his fifties fell about 20ft from scaffolding. He was then conveyed to Ninewells Hospital with a head injury and in a stable condition.”

A spokesman for Pert Bruce Construction said: “We can confirm a sub-contractor, William Laidlaw, working for Braisby Roofing on our site at Brougham Gardens, Dundee, fell from a scaffold.

“Obviously, our thoughts are with the operative and his wellbeing, but we are unable to comment further on his condition at this time. Pert Bruce Construction takes the safety of its staff and sub- contractors very seriously and a full investigation will be carried out involving the relevant authorities.”

Derek Black, asset manager with Abertay Housing, said: “Abertay Housing Association takes the health and safety of its contractors, tenants and the general public extremely seriously. We are working with the contractor to ascertain what has happened. We understand all relevant authorities have been informed and work on the scaffolding has been suspended.”