A Tayside care assistant is facing charges of misconduct after allegedly swearing in front of a care home resident.

Hilda Wood is due to appear before a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing on charges relating to her time as a care assistant at Finavon Court, Forfar.

The allegations relate to a five-day period when she was employed by HC-One Ltd in March 2015.

Wood is accused of entering a room in the care home and, referring to a resident, saying: “He has **** himself, we will need to change him,” or words to that effect.

She is then alleged to have put her face close to the resident and said: “If I get any **** on me I will be angry.”

Wood faces further allegations relating to shifts she worked between March 4-8.

She is accused of failing to encourage the same resident to slide down the bed, failing to cover him with a towel or sheet, failing to lift his legs and wipe him and failing to use protective equipment. The regulatory body believes Wood is not fit to practice as a result of the alleged misconduct.

A panel will decide whether she is guilty and if any sanctions should be placed on her ability to practice.

Finavon Court is a purpose-built care home, offering nursing dementia care and support for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

The care home also provides specialist care for anyone who has had a stroke or suffers from Parkinson’s disease, diabetes or heart disease.

In its latest inspection, Finavon Court staffing was graded “good” by the Care Inspectorate.

A spokesman for HC-One said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and wellbeing of those we support.

“When the allegations were brought to our attention, we acted immediately to suspend the staff member involved, and informed all appropriate authorities. We were deeply concerned by these allegations, which go against everything we stand for as an organisation.

“As the fitness to practice process is ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

A hearing is due to get under way at the SSSC’s headquarters in Dundee on Monday.