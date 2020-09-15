Worker at Amazon’s Dundee depot tests positive for Covid-19

A worker at Amazon’s Dundee depot is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Tele was told that a member of staff at the Riverside Drive had the virus and had since been asked to self-isolate.

The parcel giant confirmed the news this evening and said it was supporting the individual involved.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.

“We have implemented proactive measures at our facilities to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance in our sites, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries.”

Amazon says it has introduced more than 150 new measures to ensure the spread of the virus is limited, and has invested more than £620 million globally to help protect its staff and customers.