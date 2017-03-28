A care worker has been charged with assaulting a disabled woman at a Dundee care home.

The 54-year-old man is alleged to have attacked the patient at Linlathen Neurodisability Care Centre, north of Broughty Ferry.

The centre looks after people with conditions such as Huntington’s disease, brain disorders and other neurological illnesses.

It is also home to physically disabled and frail and elderly people.

The woman who was allegedly assaulted has Huntington’s disease, an inherited condition which damages certain nerve cells in the brain.

As well as a police report being sent to the procurator fiscal, an investigation has been launched by industry regulator the Care Inspectorate after further allegations were made to a Dundee councillor about the standard of care at the centre.

Councillor Lesley Brennan reported allegations regarding the centre, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, to the Care Inspectorate.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “We have been notified of a serious incident and are looking into concerns which have been raised with us about the care provided.

“We continue to work closely with the service and colleagues at Dundee City Council to ensure that people who access care are being kept safe.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed a 54-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident at a care home on March 14.

A spokesman for Huntercombe Group, which operates the care home, said: “Following an incident a member of staff immediately reported himself.

“The centre manager suspended him from duty pending the outcome of investigations.

“The centre manager reported the incident to the police, the council safeguarding team and to the Care Inspectorate in line with our normal procedures.

“People who have any concerns do not need to go outside of the organisation to be heard.

“The centre has an active whistle blowing policy, which actively encourages patients, families or staff member to raise any concerns they may have about any aspect of care or conduct and these are always investigated and referred to the appropriate authorities.”