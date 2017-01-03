Work under way on major Dundee homes development

Work is getting under way on the construction of a new £9.5 million housing development on the site of former multis in Dundee.

The city council and Hillcrest Housing Association are constructing 81 new houses at Alexander Street, where the multi-storey blocks of flats were demolished in 2011.

The site is also set to play host to new community and NHS facilities and a primary school.

From next Monday, part of Ann Street — to the south-east of the site — will be closed for 20 weeks to allow for drainage and utility services works for the new homes.

The section of road affected runs from Hillbank Road for 205 metres to the west.

And construction of some of the houses has already begun. Councillor John Alexander, convener of neighbourhood services — whose remit includes housing — said: “This is a major step forward on the exciting journey to redevelop and regenerate the Hilltown.

“These will be quality, new, affordable homes and I am pleased that our partnership with Hillcrest is to deliver a tremendous boost for the area and its people.

“Plans for a school campus with community facilities are progressing, and there were plans displayed to the public and both Rosebank and Our Lady’s primaries.

“The area will also benefit from an NHS facility which is also planned for the Alexander Street site.”

He added: “This new housing is a crucial development for the future, and will help improve the area for people to live and businesses to grow.

“Minister for housing Kevin Stewart visited the site at the end of October and was very impressed with what he saw.”

Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee approved the plans in October when councillors agreed that the local authority would contribute £4,622,720 to the project.

The council will take on 33 of the 81 units on the site.

The council’s housing will consist of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

There will also be nine two-bedroom flats and four units designed for wheelchair users consisting of two four-bedroom and two three-bedroom properties.