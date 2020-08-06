Work under way on gardens and beach at Dundee Waterfront

Work has begun to complete “pocket gardens” at Slessor Gardens as landscaping progresses around Dundee Waterfront.

Three plots at the south-east corner of the open-air space are being dug up to complete the squared garden areas.

The west side of Slessor Gardens was completed several years ago, but the south-east corner was not. The gardens are expected to be similar to the ones already in place.

Councillors approved the final three pocket gardens last December along with plans for an urban beach next to the V&A. The construction work for the urban beach began before lockdown but it is now more visible as boarding has been removed.

While the construction is very much in the early stages, the steel framework of what will be a “travel hub” at the site is now in place.

Designed to resemble the V&A, the hub will be an information spot and rest area for cyclists.

Bill Newcombe, City Centre and Harbour community council chairman, has proposed extending the grassy area of Slessor Gardens further east.

He said: “It is going to take a long time for any building to be done there because of everything that is going on, so we thought it would be good to extend the Slessor Gardens area. The demand will be there for more open spaces.”