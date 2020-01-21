Work to transform Dundee’s last jute mill will get under way ‘soon’ after contract awarded to demolish building

Work to redevelop a former jute mill is expected to get under way soon after a £250,000 contract was awarded to partially demolish the building.

Caledonia Housing Association has appointed Edinburgh-based Daltons Demolitions Ltd to carry out the work at the former Taybank Works on Morgan Street, where it has permission to build 37 new homes.

As part of the six-figure agreement, Daltons will be expected to demolish the majority of the building and remove the rubble and rubbish from the site to prepare it for construction works.

While much of the former mill will be demolished, many aspects of it remain protected under listed building legislation.

These will be protected from the works and retained in the redesigned residential development.

Taybank was the last jute mill in Dundee – and the UK as a whole – to cease operations when it closed in 1999.