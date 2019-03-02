Work to start on ‘Changing Places’ toilet for disabled people at Dundee train station

Building work is due to begin at Dundee railway station later this month to install a new accessible Changing Places toilet.

It follows a national campaign by Dundee-based charity Promoting a More Inclusive Society (Pamis) – a support group for people with profound learning and physical difficulties, their carers and families – to install the toilets in public places.

Having received planning permission for the station toilet, ScotRail has now applied for a building warrant.

It is intended to refurbish a disused storeroom in a building on platform one at an estimated cost of £30,000.

A Changing Places toilet differs from a standard accessible toilet by providing enough space for a disabled person to be removed from their wheelchair by as many as two carers.

The toilets also contain a hoist, an adult changing bench and a privacy screen.

Following pressure from Pamis, a feasibility study was carried out last year which found it would be possible.

Pamis director Maureen Phillip said: “We are delighted to hear that ScotRail is finally to install a Changing Places toilet at Dundee railway station but remain disappointed it has taken so long.

“We hope the facility will be available in the near future.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We are committed to making the railway open and accessible to all, and the Changing Places toilet is just one of the ways we’re doing that.

“Once in place, we hope this new facility will give more people with extra needs the confidence to travel by rail.”

There are currently 10 Changing Places toilets in Dundee.