Work to build new Dundee City Quay homes will begin this summer

Work to build 119 new homes at City Quay is set to begin this summer, developers have announced.

Housing firm Hillcrest has also released new artist’s impressions of the development at Victoria Dock, which is being built in partnership with Culross.

The new homes will be a mix of social and mid-market rent, spread across two blocks of flats. There will 53 new homes available for social rent, while 66 houses will be available for mid-market rent.

Ryan Fletcher of Cullross said: “This is such an exciting opportunity to deliver new affordable homes in Dundee’s Waterfront, a stone’s throw from the V&A, with magnificent views on to the Tay and very close to the city centre amenities. It really will be a fantastic place to live.”

Hillcrest’s director of development, David Zwirlein added: “Hillcrest is delighted to be developing 119 new affordable homes in a fantastic location.

“Right in the heart of the city’s wider Waterfront redevelopment, these good-quality homes will offer unrivalled views over the River Tay and back inland over the city and will come with the latest energy efficiency measures to help tenants save on bills.

“Work is set to begin this summer, with the homes expected to be completed around Autumn 2019.”