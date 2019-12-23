Work to begin on flood defence works along Riverside Drive

Work is set to begin on further flood and defence works along Riverside Drive in the new year.

Starting from February 2020, work to the western section from the Bridgeview Station Restaurant to the airport will get under way.

In a statement, the team leader in the council’s infrastucture team said: “The works generally consist of repointing the existing sea wall, replacing existing damaged stone copes and resurfacing the existing car parking area directly in front of the new flood-defence set-back wall.

“Works also include the installation of a new footpath and drainage directly behind the wall.

“The works are currently programmed to commence on-site in February 2020 and will be completed by June 2020.”

A £6.9 million upgrade to the flood protection upgrade at the city’s waterfront began back in 2017 and was described as providing “a one-in-200-year standard of protection”.