Work to begin for Changing Places toilet at Dundee Railway Station

Work has begun on the Changing Places toilet at Dundee Railway Station.

It follows a national campaign by Dundee-based charity Promoting a More Inclusive Society (Pamis) – a support group for people with profound learning and physical difficulties, their carers and families – to install the toilets in public places.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson welcomed this as “great news” and a positive outcome to the discussions he has had over the need for a Changing Places toilet at the station.

​He said: “As we know, standard accessible toilets do not meet the needs of all people with a disability and so it is very positive news to now have the works started to provide the Changing Places toilet.

“It will enhance the improvements at the rail station and is a vital addition to it.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “I am pleased to learn that installation works have commenced on the Changing Places toilet at Dundee station.

“This brings us a step closer to providing facilities for all customers with a disability, enabling them to use public transport and take part in everyday activities.”

It is intended to refurbish a disused storeroom in a building on platform one at an estimated cost of £30,000.