Works are under way to install two pedestrian crossings next to a new multimillion-pound Dundee primary school.

The city council started working on putting in new puffin crossings on Monday.

One of the crossings will be placed opposite the new Menzieshill Primary School and Nursery at Dickson Avenue and Cart Place with traffic measures in place. The second will be on Charleston Drive, to the west of Dickson Avenue.

The school project is set to cost £13.2 million and it is hoped the facility will be able to take its first pupils in August 2017.

The school, which will cater for 600 students, will replace Hillside and Gowriehill primaries.

The nursery, with a planned capacity of 100 pupils, will replace Menzieshill Nursery School.

The works, which are expected to last for eight weeks, were welcomed by residents in the area.

Ruth Wilson, 82, a retired domestic worker from Menzieshill, said she believed the crossings were a good thing for increasing safety.

She added: “There is definitely a need for them — especially when there’s a primary school about to open there. I’ve lived here for 30 years and it is not a dangerous road — but I think it will help out a lot of people.”

David White, 34, a supervisor from Lochee, said it would benefit the hundreds of children using the new school and added: “It’s a fairly busy road and there is a lot of kids going to and from the schools.

“It probably will benefit people and I have lived in this area all my life but it was never desperately needed.”

However, Vanessa Mitchell, 33, a healthcare assistant who lives in the area, said she did not see the need for one, adding: “From what I have seen, there is not a huge need for any crossing but that is just me personally.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “In preparation for the new school, two puffin crossings are being installed, one on Charleston Drive to the west of Dickson Avenue, and the second on Dickson Avenue.

“In addition, a travel plan is being created to provide pupils with a safe route to school.”