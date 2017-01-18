Construction work on a multi-million-pound Kirkcaldy hotel is expected to start in March.

Premier Inn says 30 new jobs will be created when its complex opens in the north of the town, potentially before the end of the year.

The company says the final details are being put in place to allow it to purchase the Begg Road site, between the A92 and the Fife Central Retail Park.

The hotel will have 60 rooms and will be joined at the site by a Marston’s restaurant, with an expected capacity of 260.

Construction of that is likely to run alongside that of the hotel. Licensing applications for both premises were approved by Fife Licensing Board last summer.