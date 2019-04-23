Work set to start on long-awaited community fridge project in Dundee

Building work is set to start on a long-awaited community fridge project in the West End.

Fridge founder Gate Church International unveiled plans for the project last year.

The group said it was one of the first projects of its kind in Scotland.

The Christian organisation hopes the fridge will help redistribute surplus food in the local area and help with efforts to reduce waste.

At a meeting of West End Community Council, project co-ordinator Lynsey Penny said work on the project was likely to start in the coming weeks. She added the church had secured funding from the Climate Challenge Fund.

The project was awarded £180,000 to help kick-start the fridge and support running costs for the first two years.

In September last year some concerns had been raised by local businesses that the arrival of the fridge may attract anti-social behaviour in the local area.

But project co-ordinator James Anthony said he was “excited” that planning permission was now approved and a lease had been signed for the land on Millers Wynd Car Park.

He said: “We hope work can start on the site next month.

“Once we have spoken with the contractors will be able to come back with specific dates on when the work is set to begin.

“We are excited to be at this stage now.”

The Gate said teething issues with the local businesses who raised concerns have now been ironed out and they are looking ahead to forming new and lasting relationships.

He added: “It’s important to stress we had the backing of all the businesses before planning permission was approved – there were no objections raised.

“We are looking forward to working with a number of local businesses and organisations for the launch event.”

Former West End Community Council chairman Peter Menzies said he was “delighted” that plans for the community fridge were full steam ahead.

He added: “I’m so glad all parties, including the local businesses, were able to get any issues ironed out.

“Gate Church consulted with everyone and found a solution to any discrepancies raised.

“It’s a great concept and I’m sure it will be a great addition to the West End ward.”