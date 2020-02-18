Work on Dundee Waterfront gets under way as construction expected to be complete by spring next year

Work on a key part of the redevelopment of Dundee Waterfront has got under way.

Contractors Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Limited arrived at Waterfront Place on Monday, to begin the multi-million-pound project.

Mark Flynn depute convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “It is great to see things getting underway on this high profile space at the heart of the central waterfront.

“By spring next year when work is completed Waterfront Place will offer an interesting and innovative space right by the estuary for people from the city and visitors of all ages to enjoy.

© Supplied

“This £6m investment forms the next part of our phased and managed growth at the waterfront and the months and years ahead will see much more to come.

“Waterfront Place will offer a unique leisure space that will absolutely deliver on the initial pledge to enliven the area, act as a magnet for visitors and create a buzz by the Tay.”

Stuart Parker, managing director of Morgan Sindall Construction in Scotland added: “Waterfront Place is integral to the success of the overall scheme and we’re very pleased to be delivering it in partnership with the council.”

Work includes a landscaped urban beach surrounded by bench seating and an active travel hub, offering cycle hire and storage.

A water feature with pop-up water jets will also form part of the development.

Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2021.