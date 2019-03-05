Work on Dundee library to cause almost four months of traffic delays

A major city road will partially close for 16 weeks to allow for renovation works at one of Dundee’s iconic libraries.

The northbound lane of Strathmartine Road from Canning Street to the Five Ways roundabout will be closed from Monday March 18 to allow the works at Coldside Library to be carried out.

Both lanes of the road will be closed the day before to allow for a site compound to be constructed.

Coldside Library closed today for six months for an extensive renovation programme, including the installation of a lift to allow step-free access to the top floor, a new lighting system, an accessible toilet and kitchens to be fitted.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “While the works take place, library customers are invited to make use of the Arthurstone and Central libraries or the mobile library service.”

However, some local businesses are worried about the effect the road closure will have on their footfall, with one even saying he fears he may have to close. Roberto Marini, who owns Marini’s fish and chip shop which faces the road, said: “This will cause me to lose all my customers.

“The last time the road was closed I almost had to give up my business.”

Moeez Tahir, director of Tech Repairs, which is situated on the road between Paterson Street and Hartcourt Street, added: “I’ve seen this road close before and it’s affected our business.

“The last time an extended period of roadworks happened here we saw our sales fall by almost half.

“We’ve yet to receive any notification from the council that the works are taking place.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “When roadworks are planned we try to keep disruption to a minimum and ensure that we inform the public of any major situation which may arise that may affect their ability to move about the city.”